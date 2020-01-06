UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overload On Train To Kashmir's Internet Oasis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

Overload on train to Kashmir's internet oasis

Banihal, India, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Every day the train to Kashmir's remote cyber oasis Banihal is packed as people travel for hours to get online in the disputed region where internet has been cut for five months.

The mountain town of fewer than 4,000 people has six internet cafes, which are booming due to a security clampdown by the Indian government.

"The speed is very slow," admitted Irfan, manager of one of the cafes where customers pay up to 3,000 rupees ($40) an hour to link their laptop to the snail's-pace broadband.

"Scores of Kashmiris, mostly students and income tax professionals, come visiting every day," said Irfan, who only gave one name.

In early August New Delhi made a sudden move to axe Kashmir's semi-autonomous status, shutting down communications and sending tens of thousands of extra troops into what was already one of the world's most militarised zones.

While phone calls and very limited text messages are now possible, the internet is still down.

Forcing people offline has crippled the economy and made it impossible to pay utility bills, make applications or just send a message to family outside the stricken zone.

Some Kashmiris make special trips to New Delhi or Jammu city -- an eight-hour drive from the regional capital Srinagar -- to connect.

Banihal, a two-hour train ride from Srinagar, is the nearest town with any access.

- Internet trek - The government said it cut phones and the internet to prevent unrest in Kashmir, where an insurgency in the past three decades has left tens of thousands dead.

To get to Banihal, students Bhat Musaddiq Reyaz and Aqeel Mukhtar fought their way onto a train at Awantipora -- a town more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) away, south of Srinagar in the Kashmir valley.

"I tried getting internet at a government kiosk set up in my district but I waited for two hours on two different days and never got a turn," said Reyaz as he waited for the train.

The 19-year-old wanted to register for exams to gain access to a graduate medicine course. Mukhtar, 25, recently completed a degree in education and wanted to apply online for scholarships.

"It is a complete hassle to have to travel so much just to send applications online," said Mukhtar.

The two students took two hours on one train and then had to change to another which was another 90-minute standing trip to Banihal.

They waited in the snow for a bus to take them from the station to the town and its prized internet cafes in a crowded lane.

Reyaz was able to complete his task. But when the pair returned to the railway station for the long trip home they were told the last train had been cancelled due to snow on the tracks.

No taxis would take them but after a few hours, a truck driver heading to the Kashmir valley finally offered a lift. The truck also became stuck in the snow and the students had to sleep there for the night.

Traffic was still halted the next day and the students had to walk 10 kilometers past stranded cars and trucks to get back to Banihal railway station.

There, they waited seven hours for the only train that left that day.

Reyaz called his trek to make his application "unbelievable".

"Something that would take me half an hour at home, took me two gruelling days," he said.

"I will never do this ever again in my life," added Mukhtar.

Related Topics

India Dead Internet World Snow Education Driver Jammu Srinagar New Delhi August Family From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 18th Sharjah A ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed sign la ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports hosts annual gathering to ..

11 hours ago

55 companies benefit from AEO Programme: FCA

13 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.