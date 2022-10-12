Overseas Cambodian workers send home 2.63 bln USD in 2021: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) --:A total of 1.3 million overseas Cambodian laborers sent home 2.63 billion U.S. Dollars in 2021, Labor Ministry's Secretary of State Heng Sour said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a press conference here, Sour said the remittances are expected to rise to 2.

72 billion dollars in 2022.

"Migrant workers have become a key catalyst for our economic growth," he said. "They have brought not only money to their family members, but also expertise and experience for national development."