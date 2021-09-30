Overseas fans barred from 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing: IOC

Lausanne, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without fans from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

The IOC also said only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine upon arrival, unless athletes can provide a "justified medical exemption".