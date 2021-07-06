UrduPoint.com
Tue 06th July 2021

Overseas guests laud Chinese National Games preparations, city development

XI'AN, China, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Overseas guests praised the preparations for China's 14th National Games in Xi'an, Shaanxi province and the rapid development of the city here on Tuesday.

A total of 10 ambassadors' spouses from Asian, Oceanian and African countries attended the tour which began on July 4. During the six-day tour, the guests are set to visit various cultural and sporting attractions, including the brand-new Xi'an Olympic Sports Center.

Located in the Xi'an International Trade and Logistics Park, the newly-built sports center features a stadium, a natatorium and a gymnasium, which will stage athletics and swimming events as well as the Games' opening and closing ceremonies in September.

Christiane Ndong Ella, wife of Gabonese Ambassador Baudelaire Ndong Ella, told Xinhua that the Xi'an government is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the National Games.

"All the guests cannot wait to explore the splendid culture and see fabulous developments of the city at the dawn of 14th National Games," she added.

Said Sih Elsiwi Handayani Oratmangun from Indonesia, "I've been to Xi'an lots of times and it impressed me each time. The city is full of surprises." She added that she was looking forward to watching the opening ceremony of the quadrennial multi-sport event this year.

Shaanxi is the host province of the 14th National Games, with the main venues to be held in Xi'an.

