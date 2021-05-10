UrduPoint.com
Overseas Media Invited To Visit China's Old Revolutionary Bases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:30 PM

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Reporters from overseas media outlets Sunday began a four-day tour of China's old revolutionary bases to learn more about the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Organized by the State Council Information Office, 38 reporters from 22 overseas media outlets, as well as reporters of Chinese news organizations, started their journey in the city of Yan'an, a former revolutionary base of the CPC, located in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The second leg of the tour on Wednesday will bring them to another old revolutionary base, Xibaipo in north China's Hebei Province.

On the first day of the tour, they visited Baota Mountain, the symbol of Yan'an, listened to the introduction about Yan'an's history and culture, and talked with tourists there.

They also attended a press meeting held with local officials to learn about the development of Yan'an.

In the coming two days, they will visit the China Executive Leadership academy, Yan'an, a national institution approved by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, to gain a thorough understanding of the CPC's cadre education and training work.

During the tour, scheduled to last through May 12, the reporters will have opportunities to learn about local efforts in accelerating economic development and ecological conservation, as well as in implementing rural vitalization, and improving people's livelihoods.

