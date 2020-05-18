UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis Hail Govt Decision To Start Basha Dam's Construction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:51 PM

Overseas Pakistanis hail govt decision to start Basha Dam's construction

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis have appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government decision of initiating construction work on Diame Basha Dam (DBD) for the prosperity of the country.

President of the United Kingdom-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI) Syed Qamar Raza, in a statement on Monday, welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for undertaking the initiative of mega hydel project pending for the last many years.

"The joint venture between Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and China to construct Diame Basha Dam is the first of many milestones to get our country out of dark," he remarked.

Syed Qamar Raza expressed the hope that the mega project after its completion would add 4500 megawatt of electricity to the national grid and ease the burden of the acute energy needs in Pakistan.

He observed that in the last two decades, the Pakistani businesses had suffered gravely due to the short supply of energy and had been unable to compete with the rest of the world on equal footing.

"As a result of this our economy has suffered and many have lost their jobs.

It is saddening to see how vested interests have withheld many valuable energy projects in the country," he said. "Had we built these valuable projects we would have saved billions and billions of Dollars which we paid out to IPP's in subsidies." Meanwhile talking to APP, Executive Director of World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) Arif Anis Malik also appreciated the government's decision to start the construction of Diamer Basha Dam, whose completion would be a huge stimulus for the national economy and prosperity of the people.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were so glad to hear about the initiation of Diamer Basha Dam .

"We all are so worried about Pakistan's water crisis. Overseas Pakistanis have been supporting the initiative of Diamer Basha Dam for the last many years," he added.

Arif Malik maintained that the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar visited the United Kingdom on his request in 2018 for raising funds for the dam. "We raised around Rs 200 million. The British Pakistanis are so pleased to hear this news of starting work on Diamer Basha Dam by the Pakistan government."

