(@imziishan)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Different segments of Overseas Pakistanis have appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly and presenting Kashmir issue in an effective and historic way.

Talking to APP, Arif Anis Malik, UK based Executive Director of World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP), said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech was a remarkably convincing case made for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"The Prime Minister's speech also elaborated the challenges to the climate in the most succinct way", he remarked.

Arif Anis Malik further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan went on to explode the myth of Islamic militancy and exposed the beneficiaries of "Islamophobia" and pointed out the contradictions of the Western stereotyping of the Muslims world. Mr. Khan, he said explained the role of the Western countries in the great racket of money laundering from poor countries. "It was a speech full of pleasant surprise", he remarked.

Arif Anis Malik said "One wishes the conscience of the world is awakened and the world keeps human lives in Indian Occupied Kashmir superior over the monetary profit from Indian market of 1.

2 billion consumers".

Meanwhile Pakistan United Kingdom Pakistani Kashmiri Councillor Forum UKPKCF) Senior leader, Hon. Alderman Mushtaq Lashari, who is also Chairman of Third World Society (UK) said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address has expressed his views about the issues world was facing today in an effective manner.

Hon. Alderman Mushtaq Lashari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about issues of climate change, money-laundering, Islamophobia and Kashmir issue and highlighted them in an effective way. All these issues were affecting the progress, prosperity and peace of the whole world presently and surely will be influencing third world's affairs very badly in future", Mushtaq Lashari remarked.

He said that and Third World Solidarity (UK) forum and UKPKCF, congratulates Imran Khan for delivering a comprehensive speech and highlighting "Kashmir's case pendingthe decision for 70 years".