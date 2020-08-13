Overseas Pakistanis, Kashmiris to celebrate Independence day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 13 (APP):Like the nation across Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates living in various parts of the world including in the United Kingdom are all set to celebrate the 73rd independence day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion and with renewal of the pledge to lend all of energies for the speedy progress and prosperity to turn Pakistan an invincible fort of islam and to make Kashmir freedom struggle complete success in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir – inhibiting at both sides of the Line of Control in the state.

UK-based GPK Supreme Council has chalked out elaborated colorful programs to observe the independence day of Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervor.

August – 14th - the Pakistan Independence Day is celebrated by the nation including the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris every year with passion and with excitement – wherever thy live in different parts of the world, said Raja Sikander Khan, Chairman UK-based Global Pakistan, Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), the international Kashmiris rights outfit.

"Like every past years all is set to celebrate Pakistan Independence Day in various UK cities by attending the national flag hosting ceremonies including the major ceremonies to be held at Pakistan High Commission in London as well as at all the Pakistani Consulates in various parts of the Britain where the colorful Pakistan Flag hoisting ceremonies are scheduled to be held amidst playing of the National anthem of Pakistan", the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, the Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora community leader told reports in London on Thursday, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Thursday.

Khan said that an identical Independence Day of Pakistan ceremony will later be held at the head quarters of his organization – the GPKSC Friday to highlight the exceptional significance of the day – when Pakistan - the separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent emerged under the sole and long struggle under the dynamic leadership of Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah – this day 73 years ago, he added.

The GPKSC chief said " the people on this occasion will exchange greetings with their fellow country men besides the local guests from all walks of life to be dressed in combination of national-flag matching green & white colors and admiring each other's dresses as well as sharing to a very delicious halwa puri breakfast ceremony finishing with sips of hot and tasty Kashmiri tea".

The Pakistan Independence day ceremony being jointly hosted by the Chairman Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan and the organisation's President Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council Kala Khan and it's central office bearers at the Head Quarters of Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council, will be followed by the hoisting a the national flags of Pakistan and AJK amidst the tunes of the Pakistan's national anthem to be sung by the participants including friends & family members from the Pakistani & Kashmiri Diaspora from West London. " Independence Day of Pakistan cake will be cut to mark the celebrations of the day", he added.

Meanwhile, the Pak-Kashmir Diaspora community leaders including the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan & its President Kala Khan wished the people and the government of Pakistan besides the fellow country-men the world over - a very happy and prosperous Pakistan Independence Day.

The two Kashmiri leaders asked all Pakistani brothers & sisters – living in various parts of the world to lend all of their skills and energies besides praying for the betterment and prosperity of Pakistan as well as praying for the freedom of our brothers and sisters of the bleeding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmiris – lying in the siege of Indian occupying armed forces since over last 72 years in general and for the past one year – since black day of August 5 in particular, amidst strict curfew and lockdown-clamped IIOJK, the message concluded.