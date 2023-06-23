'Overwhelming' Acropolis queues a challenge for visitors

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :American visitor Caroline Kutek had just completed a tour of the Acropolis, Greece's most-visited archaeological site.

As beautiful as the 2,500-year-old monument was, the huge crowds were just as memorable, she grumbled.

"The wait and the amount of people that are here are definitely overwhelming," the 30-year-old customer services operator told AFP on a recent June morning, within sight of the hundreds of people queueing on the winding uphill path to the attraction, a common occurrence.

"Too many people for my liking," said Australian Jackie Zachary.

"I did not expect this many people in June, I thought July would be peak and busier," the sales assistant said.

At least 14,000 people visited the Acropolis in May, about 70 percent more than in 2022, according to the Greek state organisation for the management of cultural resources (ODAP).