Own Goal Puts Portugal In Euro Under-21's Final

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Own goal puts Portugal in Euro Under-21's final

Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Portugal weathered a storm of shots to beat holders Spain 1-0 and reach the final of the Under-21's European Championship on Thursday.

The Portuguese will now meet the winners of the second semi-final later between Germany and the Netherlands in Sunday's final in Ljubljana.

Spain swarmed all over Portugal for much of the game but failed to bury any of the multiple chances.

The winning goal came when Spain defender Jorge Cuenca deflected a shot from Portugal's Fábio Vieira on 80 minutes that left 'keeper Alvaro Fermanez no chance.

Spain won the last Under-21 Euro in Italy in 2019, defeating Germany 2-1 in the final.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

