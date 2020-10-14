UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oxfam Says International Response To Famine 'dangerously Inadequate'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Oxfam says international response to famine 'dangerously inadequate'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The international community's response to global food insecurity is "dangerously inadequate", the NGO Oxfam said in a new report Tuesday, published just days after the Nobel Peace prize was awarded to the UN's World Food Programme.

"The threat of 'Covid famines' and widespread extreme hunger is setting off every alarm bell within the international community, but so far sluggish funding is hampering humanitarian agencies' efforts to deliver urgent assistance to people in need," Oxfam wrote.

"The international community's response to global food insecurity has been dangerously inadequate," said the report titled "Later Will Be Too Late".

The NGO complained that funding for 55 million people facing extreme hunger in seven worst-affected countries -- Afghanistan, Somalia, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen -- was "abysmally low".

In five of the seven countries, donors had so far given "no money at all" for the coronavirus-related nutrition assistance part of the UN's $10.3-billion humanitarian appeal, the report said.

"As of today, donors have pledged just 28 percent of the UN Covid appeal that was launched back in March this year," Oxfam said.

Every sector -- gender-based violence, protection, health, and water, sanitation and hygiene -- were "chronically under-funded," Oxfam said.

"But some of the worst funded sectors are food security and nutrition," it added.

Last Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Programme for feeding millions of people from Yemen to North Korea, as the coronavirus pandemic pushes millions more into hunger.

Founded in 1961 and funded entirely by donations, the UN body helped 97 million people last year, distributing 15 billion rations to people in 88 countries.

Related Topics

Somalia Afghanistan World United Nations Water Yemen Burkina Faso Sudan North Korea Congo Nigeria Money March All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

8 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

8 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

8 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

9 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.