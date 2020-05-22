UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oxfam To Shut Offices, Axe Staff In Virus Fallout

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:01 AM

Oxfam to shut offices, axe staff in virus fallout

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :International charity Oxfam is to close 18 of its offices around the world, cutting nearly a third of its workforce, because of financial pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The anti-poverty group said in a statement late Wednesday that the crisis had forced it to bring forward plans to restructure its international operations that began in 2018.

Lockdown restrictions in a number of countries have seen the non-profit shut shops and cancel fund-raising events, hitting revenue.

The belt-tightening comes on the back of already reduced donations following revelations of sexual abuse by some staff in Haiti in 2010.

Oxfam, which is a confederation of some 20 organisations, will shut offices in 18 countries, including in Afghanistan, Haiti, Cuba and Egypt, and axe 1,450 of 5,000 posts.

It will maintain a presence in 48 countries.

Oxfam said the streamlining will allow it to better target countries where it can have the most impact.

"We've been planning this for some time but we are now accelerating key decisions in light of the effects of the global pandemic," said executive director Chema Vera.

"This reorganisation will take time to complete," he said, adding the charity felt "a deep sense of responsibility" to countries affected.

But he vowed: "We will do everything we can to ensure the people we work with will be able to look to the future with confidence.

"This includes continuing work with partners and allies in countries where there will be no Oxfam office, to support social movements and influence governments and private sector for positive change."

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Egypt Vera Cuba Haiti 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Airlines sets industry-leading safety sta ..

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 43,000 additional COV ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises collective effort to ove ..

47 minutes ago

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

1 hour ago

TRENDS e-discussion stresses continuous awareness ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.