UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Approved For Use In Britain

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in Britain

LONDON, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's medicine regulator has approved the coronavirus vaccine co-developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for use in the country, the British government said Wednesday.

Britain Wednesday accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorize Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use, according to a statement published on the British government website.

"This follows rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA, which has concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness," said the statement.

The approval of the vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford with support from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, is seen as "a major turning point" as it will lead to a massive expansion in Britain's immunization campaign aimed at bringing life back to normal, according to the BBC.

Britain has ordered 100 million doses from the vaccine's manufacturer AstraZeneca, enough to vaccinate 50 million people, the BBC said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky news that the vaccine will start to be rolled out from Jan. 4 and that it will help "accelerate" vaccinating the nation.

"The vaccine is our way out of the pandemic," he said.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has become the second coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Britain following the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine does not need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures and is much cheaper.

Another 53,135 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, marking a record daily increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to official figures released Tuesday.

Related Topics

Company Oxford Lead Hancock From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

House of Wisdom is model for future communities: J ..

11 minutes ago

Committee constituted for recommendations & adopti ..

16 minutes ago

FCA officially launches smart &#039;UAE-TIR&#039;, ..

26 minutes ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi wraps up the year with dazzling shows of ..

26 minutes ago

Putin Sends New Year Greetings to World Leaders, T ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.