Oxford Blues Over Virus Curbs On City's Historic Pubs

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Oxford blues over virus curbs on city's historic pubs

Oxford, United Kingdom, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The faded sign of The Lamb & Flag swung in the wind as staff removed barrels from one of Oxford's oldest pubs, which has closed permanently during the coronavirus lockdown.

As the 16th-century inn wound up its operations, Oxford landlords warned of the "devastating" impact of national lockdowns on the university city's cosy pubs.

Many were frequented by writers such as J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis, and the fictional detective Inspector Morse, while they rely on student trade, social drinkers and tourists.

But like other English pubs, they have faced bans and restrictions since March last year and can currently only open for food delivery or takeaway.

"I know several publicans who have said, 'enough's enough, we cannot continue'," Mark "Baz" Butcher, landlord of The White Hart in Wytham, on the outskirts of Oxford, told AFP.

"I think it's inevitable there will be some closures," with small traditional pubs most at risk, added Dave Richardson, spokesman for the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

