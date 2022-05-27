UrduPoint.com

Oxygen Producing Plant Built In Afghanistan's Baghlan Province

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Oxygen producing plant built in Afghanistan's Baghlan province

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :An oxygen producing plant has been built in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province to overcome the shortage of essential gas in hospitals, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported Friday.

Constructed at a cost of 120,000 U.S. Dollars, the plant with a capacity of filling 60 cylinders of oxygen gas within 24 hours was given to provincial health authorities on Thursday, the news agency reported.

The oxygen shortage would be solved in all hospitals of Baghlan province with the inauguration of the oxygen plant in the province, according to the news agency.

The shortage of oxygen in some Afghan hospitals had led to death of COVID-19 affected persons in 2020-21 when the contagious disease was in its peak in Afghanistan.

The Afghan government has already built oxygen-producing plants in some provinces including Kabul, Herat and Nimroz to overcome the oxygen shortage in hospitals.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Shortage Baghlan Herat Gas All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetin ..

New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetings With Biden, Harris on May 3 ..

38 minutes ago
 US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Art ..

US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence

38 minutes ago
 Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive to Visit B ..

Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive to Visit Beijing From May 28-31

1 hour ago
 Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

1 hour ago
 Woman attempts suicide in kasur

Woman attempts suicide in kasur

1 hour ago
 2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.