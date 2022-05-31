(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :An oxygen-producing plant has been set up in Afghanistan's northern province of Badakhshan, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Tuesday.

The factory is set to produce up to 1,000 balloons of oxygen in 24 hours to meet the demand of oxygen needed for hospitals and healthcare centers in the province, the news agency added.

Few days ago, medical oxygen manufacturing plants were opened in the country's Baghlan and Nimroz provinces to supply the essential gas for health centers.

Shortage of oxygen in some Afghan hospitals have led to death of some COVID-19 patients in the past two years when the contagious disease was in its peak in Afghanistan.