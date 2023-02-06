UrduPoint.com

PAC Concludes Gandhara Festival 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PAC concludes Gandhara Festival 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Gandhara Festival organized by the Punjab Arts Council concluded on Monday after 7 days of attracting audience.

During the festival, a number of visitors were witnessed at the artisans and food stalls. The arrival of foreign ambassadors in the festival promoted soft image of Pakistan to the world. On the last day of the festival, a beautiful play titled Ashoka the Great was presented.

The play was written by Sajjad Ahmed Lakha and directed by Sulaiman Sunny. The play showed Ashoka from being a warrior to living an ordinary life inspired by the teachings of Gautama Buddha. The characters of the drama included Mehboob Ilyas, Ali Shan, Ghiyas Mastana, Sawira Princess, Umar Gul, Saima Rehman, Saeed Anwar, Kashif Raza, Karam Khan, Ayesha Rajput, Hamidullah, Noor, Qamar, Akhtar Rashid, Imran Asghar, Haroon Kayani, Anjum Abbasi, Umar Gul, Faqeer Hussain, Dr.

Sajjad, Yar Muhammad Khan, Afzal Latifi, Ifat Chaudhry, Haji Azam, Honey Baloch, Yasar Bhathi and others.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, about the play, said Ashoka is an important character of Gandhara civilization.

He changed the course of history. Regarding Gandhara Festival, he said that Punjab Arts council is the custodian of the culture and civilizations of the province. In order to convey the cultural heritage of Punjab to the world, the festival is also being organized on the civilization of Harappa, Cholistan and Indus.

Later, Waqar Ahmad gave Sulaiman Sunny an appreciation shield.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Rashid Umar Gul Cholistan From

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s s ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s sustainability batch graduation

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents ove ..

UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

43 minutes ago
 UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish ..

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish Presidents, expresses condole ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

2 hours ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.