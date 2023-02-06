PAC concludes Gandhara Festival 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Gandhara Festival organized by the Punjab Arts Council concluded on Monday after 7 days of attracting audience.

During the festival, a number of visitors were witnessed at the artisans and food stalls. The arrival of foreign ambassadors in the festival promoted soft image of Pakistan to the world. On the last day of the festival, a beautiful play titled Ashoka the Great was presented.

The play was written by Sajjad Ahmed Lakha and directed by Sulaiman Sunny. The play showed Ashoka from being a warrior to living an ordinary life inspired by the teachings of Gautama Buddha. The characters of the drama included Mehboob Ilyas, Ali Shan, Ghiyas Mastana, Sawira Princess, Umar Gul, Saima Rehman, Saeed Anwar, Kashif Raza, Karam Khan, Ayesha Rajput, Hamidullah, Noor, Qamar, Akhtar Rashid, Imran Asghar, Haroon Kayani, Anjum Abbasi, Umar Gul, Faqeer Hussain, Dr.

Sajjad, Yar Muhammad Khan, Afzal Latifi, Ifat Chaudhry, Haji Azam, Honey Baloch, Yasar Bhathi and others.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, about the play, said Ashoka is an important character of Gandhara civilization.

He changed the course of history. Regarding Gandhara Festival, he said that Punjab Arts council is the custodian of the culture and civilizations of the province. In order to convey the cultural heritage of Punjab to the world, the festival is also being organized on the civilization of Harappa, Cholistan and Indus.

Later, Waqar Ahmad gave Sulaiman Sunny an appreciation shield.