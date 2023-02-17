PAC organized sixth Pothohari Award Show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Sixth Pothohari Award Show was organized om Friday at Punjab Arts Council to highlight the culture of Pothohar region.

In addition to the celebrated actors, artists and singers of the Potohar area, other eminent political and social figures took part in the show.

Hameed Babar aka Ramazani and Shehzad Pappu were the stage secretaries in the award show.

On the occasion, Punjabi folk singer Azhar Awan, Hikmat Awan and other singers enthralled audience while the participants of the view that such events must be held on regular basis to highlight the culture of the Potohar region and its artists could shine on the international stage.