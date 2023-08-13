Open Menu

Pace And Power: Paralluelo Gives Spain X Factor At World Cup

Published August 13, 2023

Pace and power: Paralluelo gives Spain X factor at World Cup

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Women's World Cup semi-finalists Spain might be defined by technique and a mesmerizing passing game, but the player who gives them that precious something different is Salma Paralluelo.

The 19-year-old took Spain to this stage of the World Cup for the first time with her brilliant winner against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

The Barcelona ace, who was once a promising athlete before concentrating on football, struck on the counter-attack in extra time after coming off the bench.

A starter in every round before that, she also played a big part in the 5-1 demolition of Switzerland in the last 16 with her deliveries from the left wing, two of which led to goals for Aitana Bonmati.

With Alexia Putellas still recovering to full fitness following a serious knee injury, midfielder Bonmati has been the leader in Jorge Vilda's team that will face Sweden in the last four in Auckland on Tuesday.

But Paralluelo could have a big role to play against a physically imposing Swedish side thanks to her pace, direct running, and power on the flank.

"She is a player with enormous potential and she is a long way from touching the ceiling in terms of what she can do," Vilda said.

"She is very young and has only been focusing fully on training for football for a year. We will see the best of Salma in the future.

"She is already shining now, but I am sure that in the future she will do so even more."Vilda must consider whether to recall Paralluelo from the start or whether to focus first on passing Sweden into submission in a clash of styles at Eden Park.

Spain have completed 3,171 passes in their five games so far at the tournament, compared to under 2,000 for Sweden.

