UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pacific Neighbour Backs Samoa PM-elect In Power Struggle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

Pacific neighbour backs Samoa PM-elect in power struggle

Koror, Palau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Palau became the second Pacific nation to back Samoa's Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa on Thursday, as the wider international community remained non-committal on a bitter power struggle taking place in the islands.

Palau President Surangel Whipps offered "heartfelt congratulations" to Mata'afa, who was sworn in on Monday in a tent after loyalists to the previous government locked the doors of parliament in a bid to stop her assuming power.

In a letter to Mata'afa, Whipps said he supported the rule of law and welcomed her as only the second woman in the Pacific islands to lead a national government.

"As a fellow democratic government, we are saddened by the difficulties you've experienced with your installation as prime minister and we pray for a swift and peaceful transfer of power," he said.

The only other country to formally recognise Mata'afa's government is the Federated States of Micronesia, with diplomats elsewhere hedging their bets to see if her predecessor Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi clings on to power.

Malielegaoi has refused to concede he narrowly lost an April 9 general election, insisting he remains leader of the nation of 220,000 despite the vote and a string of election-relation court decisions that have gone against him.

Mata'afa accused Malielegaoi, who has been in power for 22 years, of abusing the constitution because he could not bear to leave office honourably.

"The law-breaking ex-prime minister and his weak and complicit officials have also undermined the dignity of this land and all of its people... and that shame and that stain will be upon their hands forever," she said in a statement late Wednesday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said the world body "stands ready to provide support to Samoa if requested by the parties".

But the UN has refused to take sides, calling for dialogue, with other regional players such as the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom taking a similarly cautious approach.

China, which enjoys close relations with Malielegaoi and had looked at bankrolling a major port project for his government, said it would abide by its policy of "non-interference in internal affairs".

The legal manoeuvring in the wake of the vote continued Thursday when Malielegaoi's supporters attempted to have Samoa's top judges barred hearing their election challenges due to alleged bias.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Prime Minister World Australia United Nations Parliament Vote Lead United Kingdom Palau United States Samoa Micronesia April Women All Government Top Court Election 2018 New Zealand

Recent Stories

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

4 minutes ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

21 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

22 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.