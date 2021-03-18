UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pacific's Virus-free Palau To Open Taiwan Travel Bubble

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

Pacific's virus-free Palau to open Taiwan travel bubble

Koror, Palau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The tiny Pacific nation of Palau has announced plans to open a travel bubble with Taiwan in a move it hopes will boost the tourism-reliant economy.

"The date has finally arrived, it's time to open up," President Surangel Whipps told reporters late Wednesday, almost exactly a year after the nation closed its borders.

Whipps said he would take a charter flight to Taipei later this month and return on April 1 with a group of 110 Taiwanese tourists.

From there, the plan is to gradually have 16 flights a week on the route, a major lifeline for an economy that before the pandemic relied on tourism for more than half its gross domestic product.

Palau, which lies about 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) east of the Philippines, is one of the few places on Earth never to have recorded a case of Covid-19.

The travel bubble is partly due to Palau's special relationship with Taiwan.

It is one of only 15 nations worldwide to offer Taipei diplomatic recognition in the face of China's long-standing claim that Taiwan is part of its territory.

Whipps said strict measures would be enforced to protect Palau's population of 18,000.

He also pointed to Taiwan's success in containing the virus, with just 990 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in a population of 23.6 million.

"Palau is Covid-free and Taiwan is Covid-safe," he said.

Taiwanese visitors must undergo preflight coronavirus checks, they can travel only in tour groups and are barred from making individual excursions.

Contact with Palau locals will be kept to a minimum, with tourists staying at designated hotels, eating in separate restaurant areas and being allowed to shop only at set times.

Whipps acknowledged no system was foolproof but said Taiwanese health authorities had calculated but the chance of Covid-19 reaching Palau via the travel bubble was one-in-four million.

"We've built all kinds of barriers and shields to protect our people," he said.

"We understand, yes we're taking a risk because there's nothing that's 100 percent guaranteed."

Related Topics

China Taipei Palau Philippines April All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE a role model for vaccine rollout

28 seconds ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 March 2021

42 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

10 hours ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

10 hours ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.