Packaging Key For Pakistani Handicrafts Export To Chinese Markets: CG Shanghai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai Husain Haider has said that packaging is a key to increase exports of the Pakistani handicrafts to the Chinese markets.

Pakistani handicrafts have a rich cultural heritage and are well-known for their exquisite craftsmanship and long history.

Through the meticulous design and packaging of traditional handicrafts, Pakistan can show its unique cultural connotation and give handicrafts more market space. In this way, packaging is a key to exploring the Chinese market.

Hussain Haider expressed these views at a webinar on Packaging Strategies and Requirements for Handicrafts in China organized by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

To equip Pakistani handicraft suppliers with the best practices in packaging and to make their products competitive in the Chinese market, Haider gave an overview of China's import regime with special reference to the laws and regulations on product packaging and labelling, CEN reported.

Packaging has been integrated into the development, design and production of all kinds of modern goods, and has become a powerful weapon in the competition among various merchants.

Echo Li, Senior Partner of a Chinese company that entered Pakistan in 2013, said, the Chinese market is a buyers' market, and therefore, the needs and preferences of the target buyers should be given top priority.

Packaging should be attractive and convenient. Different products require different types of packaging. For handicrafts, it is important to emphasize the cultural and historical features of the product to make a lasting impression on Chinese buyers. The webinar was attended by more than 25 handicrafts-related companies from Pakistan. The use of offline and online channels to reach out to the Chinese market was also explained to the participants.

The companies expressed their confidence and passion to further explore the Chinese market.

