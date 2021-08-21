UrduPoint.com

Pacquiao Makes Weight For Welterweight Title Fight

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Pacquiao makes weight for welterweight title fight

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas both made weight then came face-to-face for the cameras at the weigh-in ahead of their Saturday world title welterweight showdown in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, the heavy favorite, weighed in at 146 Pounds while World Boxing Association welterweight champ Ugas tipped the scales right on the number at 147 pounds on Friday.

Ugas (24-0, 12 KOs) took the fight on just 11 days notice after Errol Spence Jr. pulled out with an eye injury.

"I'm not taking this fight lightly," 42-year-old Pacquiao said. "Of course, I don't want to be overconfident for this fight. I want to make sure tomorrow I get the victory." Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) is returning to the ring after a two-year absence - the longest of his career - to fight for another world title in front of a big Vegas crowd and a pay-per-view audience.

The hastily rearranged bout also gives Pacquiao a chance to settle a score at the T-Mobile Arena.

Pacquiao was controversially stripped of his WBA title on grounds of "inactivity" earlier this year despite the global disruption to boxing caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The WBA instead handed the belt to Ugas, a fact that upset Pacquiao.

"I didn't like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring," Pacquiao said. "Both of us are champions, but we'll see who has the belt after Saturday." In the opposite corner, Ugas is quietly plotting an ambush despite also having to readjust his training camp.

The 35-year-old Cuban had initially been due to face Fabian Maidana on the undercard but agreed to step in to face Pacquiao after Spence's withdrawal.

"I have a lot of respect for him so I'm very excited," Ugas said. "I have the belt. Whoever wins tomorrow gets the belt, but right now I'm the champion, and I'm ready."

Related Topics

World Las Vegas Weight Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st August 2021

46 minutes ago
 Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss lates ..

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

8 hours ago
 Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extens ..

Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extension With Russia

8 hours ago
 New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russi ..

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russian Companies, Vessel - Treasur ..

8 hours ago
 Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

8 hours ago
 Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history ..

Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history:' Biden

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.