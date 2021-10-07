UrduPoint.com

Padres Fire Tingler As Manager After Missing MLB Playoffs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Padres fire Tingler as manager after missing MLB playoffs

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Jayce Tingler was fired as manager of the San Diego Padres on Wednesday after the club failed to qualify for the Major League Baseball playoffs.

Tingler was named manager after the 2019 campaign and guided the Padres to the 2020 National League playoffs as a wildcard club, but the team made a major talent upgrade for 2021 and finished third in the NL West division at 79-83.

The Padres went 116-106 during his tenure with the club, trailing only Jack McKeon (193-164) for the best win percentage by a San Diego manager.

"Jayce accomplished a great deal in his two seasons with the Padres, leading our team through an unprecedented pandemic and into the post-season for the first time in 15 years," Padres president of baseball operations A.

J. Preller said.

"I have tremendous respect for him as a coach, colleague and friend. After much thought and consideration over the last several weeks, we felt change was necessary at this time to ultimately reach our championship potential in San Diego."The team said in a statement that Tingler, 40, was offered another place within the Padres organization.

Tingler served as an assistant coach and assistant general manager with the Texas Rangers before joining the Padres.

Related Topics

Rangers San Diego 2019 2020 Best Coach

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

52 minutes ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

2 hours ago
 US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan Wit ..

US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars - Watchd ..

2 hours ago
 Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Co ..

Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Congress of Leaders of World Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Bor ..

Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Border With Belarus - Defense Min ..

2 hours ago
 Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French ..

Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French election

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.