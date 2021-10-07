Padres fire Tingler as manager after missing MLB playoffs

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Jayce Tingler was fired as manager of the San Diego Padres on Wednesday after the club failed to qualify for the Major League Baseball playoffs.

Tingler was named manager after the 2019 campaign and guided the Padres to the 2020 National League playoffs as a wildcard club, but the team made a major talent upgrade for 2021 and finished third in the NL West division at 79-83.

The Padres went 116-106 during his tenure with the club, trailing only Jack McKeon (193-164) for the best win percentage by a San Diego manager.

"Jayce accomplished a great deal in his two seasons with the Padres, leading our team through an unprecedented pandemic and into the post-season for the first time in 15 years," Padres president of baseball operations A.

J. Preller said.

"I have tremendous respect for him as a coach, colleague and friend. After much thought and consideration over the last several weeks, we felt change was necessary at this time to ultimately reach our championship potential in San Diego."The team said in a statement that Tingler, 40, was offered another place within the Padres organization.

Tingler served as an assistant coach and assistant general manager with the Texas Rangers before joining the Padres.