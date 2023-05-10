UrduPoint.com

Painstaking Steps To Equality For Women, Minority Cinema

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Painstaking steps to equality for women, minority cinema

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :A record seven women directors are competing for the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival -- a third of the total -- but activists say deep-rooted obstacles remain for women and minorities.

Things have improved at Cannes since 2012, when there were zero women in the main competition, but it has been painstaking progress.

Only two women have ever won the Palme d'Or -- France's Julia Ducournau for "Titane" in 2021 and New Zealand's Jane Campion for "The Piano" in 1993.

"We are delighted with this number of directors in competition but it's worrying that progress is so slow," said Clementine Charlemaine of France's 50/50 Collective, which campaigns for greater female representation.

Away from the dazzle of the red carpet, the problems are worse than the festival numbers suggest.

Despite roughly half of film school students being women, only 21 percent of European movies between 2017 and 2021 had female directors, according to the European Audiovisual Observatory.

Other major festivals also struggle to find female-led films, with the Berlinale never surpassing seven.

The Venice Film Festival has fared slightly better, with women winning its Golden Lion for three years running.

"The seed of awareness is starting to produce effects," said Fabienne Silvestre of the Lab Femmes de Cinema, a French think tank focused on the issue.

"But women have difficulty projecting themselves into a long career in cinema... and with asking for large sums of money," she added.

Three-quarters of films by French women have a budget under four million Euros ($4.4 million), according to the 50/50 Collective.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Budget France Venice Progress Tank Money Women 2017 Gold From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

8 hours ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

8 hours ago
 Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

8 hours ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

10 hours ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

11 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.