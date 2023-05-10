Painstaking steps to equality for women, minority cinema

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :A record seven women directors are competing for the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival -- a third of the total -- but activists say deep-rooted obstacles remain for women and minorities.

Things have improved at Cannes since 2012, when there were zero women in the main competition, but it has been painstaking progress.

Only two women have ever won the Palme d'Or -- France's Julia Ducournau for "Titane" in 2021 and New Zealand's Jane Campion for "The Piano" in 1993.

"We are delighted with this number of directors in competition but it's worrying that progress is so slow," said Clementine Charlemaine of France's 50/50 Collective, which campaigns for greater female representation.

Away from the dazzle of the red carpet, the problems are worse than the festival numbers suggest.

Despite roughly half of film school students being women, only 21 percent of European movies between 2017 and 2021 had female directors, according to the European Audiovisual Observatory.

Other major festivals also struggle to find female-led films, with the Berlinale never surpassing seven.

The Venice Film Festival has fared slightly better, with women winning its Golden Lion for three years running.

"The seed of awareness is starting to produce effects," said Fabienne Silvestre of the Lab Femmes de Cinema, a French think tank focused on the issue.

"But women have difficulty projecting themselves into a long career in cinema... and with asking for large sums of money," she added.

Three-quarters of films by French women have a budget under four million Euros ($4.4 million), according to the 50/50 Collective.