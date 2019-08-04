UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Painted By Ghosts': Chinese Bottle Art Revived By Peppa Pig

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

'Painted by ghosts': Chinese bottle art revived by Peppa Pig

Beijing, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Delicate designs painted on the inside of miniature Chinese snuff bottles by artists like Zhang Yuhua and her husband usually feature calligraphy, floral compositions and traditional rural scenes.

But to keep alive the centuries-old art known as "guihuahu", or "bottle painted by ghosts", some painters are appealing to younger tastes with modern motifs -- including the popular children's character Peppa Pig.

Concentrating hard as she holds a tiny paintbrush poked through the neck of a translucent glass bottle, Zhang traces ink across its interior, her steady hand leaving a perfect impression despite barely being able to see what she is doing.

The couple in their seventies have spent their lives practising the craft, which began in Beijing in the 1800s, and now want to pass on their skill to the next generation.

"For several years now we've looked for people to carry on the tradition," Zhang's husband Gu Qun told AFP.

But with vast amounts of patience required to learn the intricate technique that takes years to master, it hasn't been easy.

"During an apprenticeship, which lasts at least three years, young people don't have a stable income, and all this stops them from dedicating themselves to this job," he said.

The bottles, which fit easily in the palm, were originally used to hold smokeless tobacco among Chinese high society in the 17th century, and only started to be painted for decoration many decades later.

Today other "ghost" bottle painters, like Wei Dongfang, 48, are reviving the craft by adorning their works with more unusual designs inspired by popular culture.

"I once painted a character from the cartoon Peppa Pig inside a bottle for a child who visited my shop," said Wei, who sells the ornaments from his shop in the Chinese capital, where prices range from 60 to 6,000 Yuan ($9 to $870).

After seeing the child's delight at his creation, Wei made a few dozen more featuring the pink pig and her friends, which sold very quickly.

"People are bored of old-fashioned images and motifs. To widen the scope of our art, we need to use new elements," he added.

Related Topics

Century China Job Young Beijing All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

8 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

9 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

9 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

9 hours ago

Hamilton plans early surprise for pole-sitter Vers ..

9 hours ago

Texas police cite 'multi reports' of multiple shoo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.