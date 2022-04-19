UrduPoint.com

'Painted Over': Russian Village Artist Finds Peace Art Unwelcome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Borovsk, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Retired engineer Vladimir Ovchinnikov has spent decades painting murals in his small town south of Moscow but finds some of his art is not welcome after Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

"They've painted over it," Ovchinnikov, 84, said during a recent stop at an abandoned shop in a village field near Borovsk, his town of about 10,000 people two hours' drive from the Russian capital.

Ovchinnikov had painted a blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag on one side of the building, but it had been covered over in white paint.

Moving briskly, he pulled out a black pencil and began to draw a dove over the whitewash, until another local man approached and threatened to call the police.

But Ovchinnikov insisted he had no fears about continuing his efforts.

"At my age, I'm not afraid of anything," he said in an interview at his home. "If there are any complaints against me, no one will suffer."Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, authorities have moved against any signs of opposition to what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in the pro-Western country.

Thousands of protesters have been detained, independent media have been shut down and several people have been convicted and fined under a law that makes it a crime to "discredit" the Russian armed forces.

