Painting Competition Held At Bahawalpur Arts Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Under the auspices of the Bahawalpur Arts Council, a painting competition was organized at Rashidia Auditorium here.
Senior and renowned artists including Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Ali Naeem and Sajjad Nawaz performed as jury members.
Speaking on the occasion, Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain said that such competition provided youth with an environment and opportunities to show their talent. He said that painting competitions also guided young painters and artists to learn modern skills in this field.
Managing Director, Shamim Group of Industry, Kainaat Raza attended the program as chief guest.
