Paire removed from US Open draw after Covid-19 positive revealed

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :France's Benoit Paire was removed from the US Open men's draw Sunday after the Grand Slam event announced an unidentified player had withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19.

Paire's name was removed from the US Open website's official draw and replaced with that of 149th-ranked Spaniard Marcel Granollers, who is set to face Poland's 108th-ranked Kamil Majchrzak in a first-round match.

French sports daily L'Equipe had earlier reported that world number 22 Paire had tested positive for Covid-19 in New York.

js/