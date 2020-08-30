UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paire Removed From US Open Draw After Covid-19 Positive Revealed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Paire removed from US Open draw after Covid-19 positive revealed

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :France's Benoit Paire was removed from the US Open men's draw Sunday after the Grand Slam event announced an unidentified player had withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19.

Paire's name was removed from the US Open website's official draw and replaced with that of 149th-ranked Spaniard Marcel Granollers, who is set to face Poland's 108th-ranked Kamil Majchrzak in a first-round match.

French sports daily L'Equipe had earlier reported that world number 22 Paire had tested positive for Covid-19 in New York.

js/

Related Topics

World Sports New York Poland Sunday Event From US Open

Recent Stories

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

21 minutes ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Step Unified Challenge&#039; crosses targets ..

2 hours ago

ECA launches Nursery Staff Training Programme

3 hours ago

UAE President approves amendments to federal law o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.