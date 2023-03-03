Paivand Kari exhibition concludes at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Paivand Kari, an exhibition of up-cycled textiles by Sheworks concluded here Friday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) with live sessions on Paivand Kari.

The event is supported by The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

At the Paivand-Kari event, artisans from South Punjab, Dera Ismail Khan and Charsada, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showcased their skills of embroideries, basket making and weaving fabric remnants, up-cycling them into new products. The aim is to increase the life cycle of products that would normally end up in landfills.

Participants were encouraged for lessons in hand embroidery and basketry, imparted by skilled artisans from South Punjab and Dera Ismail Khan.

Up-cycled home products such as pillows, throws, bags, table linen and apparel were on display and available for sale. Sheworks showcased its innovation in modern upcycling to create awareness about textile waste.

The show was titled as Paivand Kari, which means patching an item to enhance and improve it for further use.

The event aimed to initiate a dialogue about the tradition of up-cycling that still exists in rural areas of Pakistan and create awareness about textile pollution and the negative effects on the environment.

The event brought together industry professionals, traditional artisans, and interested participants to share their knowledge, experiences and insights on the positive impact of up-cycling on our lives and environment.

The show was visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, Government officials, etc. A large number of students visited the show and interviewed the artisans about this technique and art practice.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National scale. PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to the artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry, said the organizers.