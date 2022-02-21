UrduPoint.com

Pak Ambassador Congratulates China On Successful Holding Of Winter Olympics

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 10:59 AM

Pak Ambassador congratulates China on successful holding of Winter Olympics

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has congratulated China on successful holding of splendid and spectacular Winter Olympics, which brought the world together in harmony and solidarity.

"We congratulate China on the successful holding off the games, which were splendid and spectacular bringing the world together in harmony and solidarity," he said in a tweet at after the closing ceremony of the games.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games were officially closed at a ceremony held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday night.

While commenting on performance of Pakistani athlete in the games, he said, "Karim may not have won the medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, yet he won the hearts of millions of Chinese friends.

His 'Gold' moment was when he walked into Bird's Nest with entire stadium cheering for him. Thank you China! He is taking back medals of friendship and goodwill." It may be mentioned here that the Pakistani athlete was accorded an unprecedented and warm welcome by the Chinese audience when he holding and waving the Pakistani flag entered the arena during the Athlete's Parade during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on February 4.

