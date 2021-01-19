UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Ambassador Meets Mayor Of Qingdao, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation In Investment, Trade, Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Pak Ambassador meets Mayor of Qingdao, discusses bilateral cooperation in investment, trade, tourism

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Tuesday met Zhao Haozhi, Deputy Party Secretary and Mayor of Qingdao, China and discussed ways and means to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Welcoming the Ambassador to Qingdao, the Mayor briefed him about the increasing significance of Qingdao as the regional economic and trade hub.

He highlighted that as China's all-weather strategic cooperative partner, provincial government and private and state-owned enterprises of Qingdao accorded top priority to the deepening of trade and cultural linkages with Pakistan.

The Mayor highlighted that this objective could be facilitated by existing sister-city ties between Qingdao and Karachi.

The Mayor expressed hope that as Pakistan and China were commemorating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties in2021, bilateral linkages between Qingdao and Pakistan would increase manifold this year.

Thanking Mayor Zhao for warm welcome and his kind sentiments for Pakistan, Ambassador Haque congratulated him on his recent appointment as the Mayor of Qingdao.

The ambassador expressed satisfaction at the growing ties between Pakistan and Qingdao in diverse fields of cooperation.

He highlighted that besides existing cooperation, both sides could also initiate bilateral cooperation in new areas including blue economy, costal tourism and media cooperation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan China Qingdao Hub Media Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE reinforces commitment to sustainable developme ..

11 minutes ago

China-Philippines cooperation promotes economic re ..

25 minutes ago

GNSS winter school to start from Feb 22

25 minutes ago

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America ..

25 minutes ago

Condition of Chinese trapped miners improve after ..

28 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in sialkot

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.