Pak ambassador to US calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Asad Majeed Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood was also present, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US were discussed during the meeting and the prime minister directed to expedite efforts for their further fostering.