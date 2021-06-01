Pak Army successfully deterred nefarious designs of enemies: PM

QUETTA, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the Pakistan Army produced unmatched results when pitched against its adversaries and successfully deterred the nefarious designs of the country's enemies.

The prime minister was addressing the participants of staff course here at the Command and Staff College, an ISPR press release shared by the PM Office Media Wing said.

He said the country's defence was impregnable due to the professionalism of battle-hardened armed forces of Pakistan.

He also deliberated upon his vision of future of Pakistan where the rule of law, across the board accountability and justice were order of the day.

Establishment of a prosperous state in line with the Islamic principles and ideology of great leaders like Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam could be achieved only if they worked hard consistently as a nation, he added.

The prime minister said the government had made all-out efforts for making progress in various sectors like agriculture, industry, technology and automation.

He advised participant officers to pursue their dreams without fear of failure to achieve their objectives.

Earlier upon his arrival at the Command & Staff College Quetta, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.