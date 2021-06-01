UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army Successfully Deterred Nefarious Designs Of Enemies: PM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:40 PM

Pak Army successfully deterred nefarious designs of enemies: PM

QUETTA, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the Pakistan Army produced unmatched results when pitched against its adversaries and successfully deterred the nefarious designs of the country's enemies.

The prime minister was addressing the participants of staff course here at the Command and Staff College, an ISPR press release shared by the PM Office Media Wing said.

He said the country's defence was impregnable due to the professionalism of battle-hardened armed forces of Pakistan.

He also deliberated upon his vision of future of Pakistan where the rule of law, across the board accountability and justice were order of the day.

Establishment of a prosperous state in line with the Islamic principles and ideology of great leaders like Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam could be achieved only if they worked hard consistently as a nation, he added.

The prime minister said the government had made all-out efforts for making progress in various sectors like agriculture, industry, technology and automation.

He advised participant officers to pursue their dreams without fear of failure to achieve their objectives.

Earlier upon his arrival at the Command & Staff College Quetta, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Quetta Army Technology Agriculture ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Progress Media Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

15 minutes ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

16 minutes ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.