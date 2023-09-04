Open Menu

Pak Army Turned Chawinda Into Graveyard Of Indian Armoury In 1965

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The valiant Pakistan Army, with the active support of brave people of Sialkot, had repulsed an attack by Indians at the battlefield of Chawinda where the biggest tank battle, after the Second World War, was fought during the 1965 war.

Chawinda is known as the world's biggest graveyard of 600 invading Indian tanks. The brave soldiers of Pakistan Army and the people of Chawinda-Sialkot had written a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives to defend their motherland in Sept 1965.

It was a rare show of bravery that the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army and the local people had laid down under the invading Indian tanks with bombs on their bodies, and blew up themselves, completely destroying hundreds of Indian tanks.

A monument of the 1965 war was established at Chawinda to pay homage to the armed forces of Pakistan and the local people. Hilal-e-Istaqlal was conferred upon the people of Sialkot, who wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland in September, 1965.

