Pak-China bilateral trade to cross $25 billion: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque Tuesday said that despite COVID-19 pandemic, this year bilateral trade between Pakistan and China was expected to cross $25 billion value with a great momentum with Pakistan's exports to China expected to cross $3.54 billion, which was unprecedented and historic figures.

He made these remarks while addressing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)'s Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference in Lahore via video link with the objective of transforming CPEC into a true economic hub by establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Punjab and business ventures in different sectors, China Economic Net reported.

Ambassador Moin said, in recent years, our two countries have been focusing more and more on economic and commercial cooperation. For many years, China, being a largest trading partner, has been the largest source of FDI.

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping once said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was not an empty slogan, but a visible, tangible, practical initiative, which would bring many tangible reserves and benefits to the region.

CPEC being a flagship project of BRI is an emblem of President Xi Jinping's statement," he added.

According to the Ambassador, CPEC is a game changer and a transformational project, which has opened new frontiers for us. "Pakistan commitment to CPEC remains strong and enduring and we are aware of evil designs of our detractors and adversaries who want to sabotage CPEC," he said, adding "our two countries therefore, remain vigilant and would not allow anyone to damage China Pakistan friendship and our shared interest".