Pak-China Bonds Of Friendship To Bequeath To Younger Generations: Ambassador Moin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that Pakistan and China are proud of the 70-years journey of friendship and wishes to bequeath these bonds and sentiments of friendship to younger and new generations.

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties. Our main focus would be that we are able to transform not only this relationship into a new era in the next 70 years, but also bequeath these bonds and sentiments of friendship to our younger and newer generation,' he said in an interview with Xinhuanet.

While evaluating the friendship between Pakistan-China, he said, the two countries are very proud of the 70 years journey of relationship. This year, the two countries are celebrating the friendship in a very befitting manner.

More than 100 activities are going to be organized in both Pakistan and China.

Ambassador Moin said that he received a lot of respect, affection and support during his visits to difference cities and provinces in China.

"Even in a smaller village, town or county when I tell people that I'm from Pakistan, they say "bathie'. So everybody knows this term that shows the closeness of our two countries," he added.

This year, Pakistan and China are commemorating 70th anniversary of establishment of their bilateral relations. Both countries are holding over 100 events and activities during the year.

Recently, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had jointly launched a special logo to formally kick off the celebrations.

