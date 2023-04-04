Close
Pak-China Bus Service Resumption To Facilitate Pakistani Students: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Pak-China bus service resumption to facilitate Pakistani students: Ahsan Iqbal

BEIJING, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Dr Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said efforts were being made to resume the bus service between Pakistan and China through the Khunjerab Pass to provide economical means of transportation to Pakistani students studying in China.

"We have requested the Chinese authorities to resume the bus service through this route. And I think this will be very beneficial for the Pakistani students who are studying here," he told APP.

As regards the reopening of the Khunjerab Pass on April 03, the minister said it was a very positive development after three years.

"We are very excited over the reopening of the border crossing between the two all-weather friends, " he said, expressing confidence that the trade between Pakistan and China would also resume through the land route.

He hoped that the Khunjerab border facility would be upgraded by both sides so that it could remain open for 12 months and become an all-weather facility.

About the impact of the opening of border crossing on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bilateral trade, he said it was good news for the CPEC projects.

"And, it is also good news for Pakistan-China bilateral trade, and business and particularly people in Gilgit-Baltistan as they will greatly benefit from local trade through this border post," he added.

