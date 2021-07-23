Pak-China doctors eye potential of medical treatment cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Li Dinggang, executive president of medicine of Beijing Lu Daopei Hematology Hospital has said that there will be further developments in Pak-China medical treatment cooperation if China starts to improve its medical tourism system.

Li Dinggang who has been to Pakistan a few times for medical seminars with Pakistani doctors and consultations with patients said that nowadays, the worldwide international medical tourism industry has formed an over-USD 700-billion market, and China's medical tourism industry is still a blank.

Few people in China pay attention to medical tourism. Some hospitals in China, like Peking Union Medical College Hospital and China-Japan Friendship Hospital, can provide international medical services, but they are not medical tourism hospitals, Li Dinggang told China Economic Net (CEN).

He said that the development of medical tourism requires a large number of experts who understand all levels of the industry, including medical experts and technical personnel and teams with practical experience. Supporting laws are also required to finally build a system.

Many countries provide medical tourist visas. The particularity of this type of visa is that the validity period is as long as 5 to 10 years, in order to make it convenient for long-term treatment, Li Dinggang added.

"There is a big demand for Pakistan and China to promote medical tourism. People now have challenges to go to China for medical treatment," said Dr.Mobashir Ahmed Bhatti, member of Pakistan National Commission for Human Development (NCHD).

"In my opinion, there are a lot of diseases that China can address through gene therapy. I have been to China a few times, and I saw a lot of patients get benefits from this." Bhatti said that he has encouraged a lot of Pakistani patients to go to China for treatment instead of other countries. "It is important for China and Pakistan to collaborate, to exchange patients and knowledge, to address the COVID-19 epidemic, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and other diseases which are due to the regional challenges of food, lifestyle and environmental factors. This cannot be done in other parts of the world. I think China is a more appropriate neighboring country who has the best research available." "Chinese embassies should create a platform, like one desk in the embassy, to accept the applications of the patients. They can also arrange a desk in Beijing airports and in any other big cities' airports, so that they can help and facilitate people to go to hospital and have their treatment done appropriately," he suggested.