Pak-China Economic, Cultural Exchange Center To Help Pakistani Traders

Mon 22nd November 2021

Pak-China economic, cultural exchange center to help Pakistani traders

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) ::President of Pakistan Sichuan Chamber of Commerce, Li Hongwu said that the China Pakistan Economic and Cultural Exchange Incubation center in Chengdu would help Pakistani traders to explore business opportunities in China.

He aims to make the center the first stop for Pakistani people when they first arrive in Southwest China. Here they can quickly get help, learn business opportunities in China, and find sale channels in China for their products, he told China Economic Net.

The chamber of commerce held the opening ceremony of China-Pakistan Economic and Cultural Exchange Incubation Center in Chengdu, China.

There is always a lack of platforms for Pak-China non-governmental exchange, and we had already planned to establish an economic and cultural exchange center for a few years.

Considering that exchange is a non-specific concept, we added the word incubation in the name. Li Hongwu told us that the center has three Primary tasks.

The first is to incubate enterprises. It is hard for small Chinese entrepreneurs without experience and funds to establish companies in Pakistan. Our platform can assist them in their early stage, guide them and hatch them into small enterprises.

We can also support those Pakistani people who have trouble setting up companies in China. In the process, we stress the importance of brand establishment and core competency, which can help rid the companies of vicious competition and facilitate long-term development, he added.

The second task is to incubate talents. To achieve that, we will work with think tanks and universities to cultivate talents who know both China and Pakistan well. Talents can help accelerate economic development and enhance industry cooperation of the two countries. Li Hongwu said, noting that the center will also provide spaces for talent training, where relevant seminars can also be held.

Third, we want to incubate more small platforms focusing on specific industries, which can be located in central cities of the two countries. Hence the resources of different places can be reasonably coordinated, he added.



