UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Enhancing Agricultural Coop Under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Pak-China enhancing agricultural coop under CPEC: Commercial Counsellor

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan and China are enhancing agricultural cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while Pakistan is ready to become food basket for China, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said.

He made these remarks while addressing International Forum on Development and Investment of Modern Supply Chain of Food on sidelines of 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) held here.

Ghulam Qadir pointed out that rice export from Pakistan registered phenomenal growth in the last decade, adding, "In 2010 Pakistan's exports of rice to China were only 3000 MT but now Pakistan is exporting nearly one million MT rice annually." He expressed the confidence that Pakistan had a potential to become a food basket of China, by utilizing its fertile and vast arable land.

Pakistan, he said, was looking forward to enhancing the bilateral food supply chain and agricultural cooperation by using China's latest technologies and methods.

"We are looking forward to China's investment and technology transfer for agricultural modernization and better productivity in Pakistan.

We will also enhance our bilateral trade by using the latest methods like e-commerce and online platforms," he added.

Ghulam Qadir attended opening ceremony held on August 31 as well as participated in several activities including signing ceremony of Royal Group and JW Group, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Roundtable Seminar on Digital Trade with relevant organizations and summit Forum on China's International Economic Cooperation "Going Global." More than 120 companies and organizations, such as well-known law firms, leading asset evaluation agencies, large business service providers in China and abroad, and national-level human resources industrial parks are attending the exhibition online and offline.

Among them, many are the world's top 500 firms and leading companies in their respective industries.

The five-day supply chain and business services exhibition of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) featuring renowned Chinese and international business service providers and their achievements in innovation will conclude on September 5.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Business China CPEC Beijing August September Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

13 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

13 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.