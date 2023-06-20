UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Enjoy Close Cooperation In Arts, Literature, Publishing: Pak Cultural Counselor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) ::The first "Midsummer Literature Night" activity, sponsored by China National Publications Import & Export (Group), was held in Beijing.

Guests included officials of China National Publications and the China Writers Association, diplomats from Pakistan, Turkiye and Canada, Chinese writers and over 30 overseas sinologists and publishers, China Daily reported.

Lin Liying, general manager of China National Publications, said in her speech the Beijing International Book Fair is a platform for writers, translators and publishers from all over the world to communicate and share insights, and literature is a bridge to connect different cultures.

"The Midsummer Literary Night is intended to pay tribute to the writers and translators who pass on culture from generation to generation through books and stories, so we can better understand each other and continue to innovate", she said.

Nasreen Fatima, cultural counselor at the Pakistani embassy in China, said literature helped strengthen communication and ties between different ethnic groups.

In recent years, she added, China and Pakistan had enjoyed increasingly close cooperation in the fields of art, literature and publishing.

At this year's Beijing International Book Fair the launch of the Chinese version of four Pakistani literary works was held at the National Convention Center.

In the spirit of sincere cooperation, Fatima said, the two countries will continue to strengthen literary exchanges and promote mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples in the future.

Chinese poet Xichuan, British sinologist Shen Rufeng, Turkish sinologist Ji Lai and Polish sinologist Ni Kexian gave poetry recitations in their respective languages. With literature as a link, the activity brought guests from different countries closer in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere.

