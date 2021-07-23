UrduPoint.com
Pak-China FMs To Hold Strategic Dialogue, Discuss Bilateral Cooperation: Zhao Lijian

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Pak-China FMs to hold strategic dialogue, discuss bilateral cooperation: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will hold third strategic dialogue and exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern as well as the bilateral cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is paying a two-day official visit.

"During the visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi and China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold a third strategic dialogue and will exchange views of the international and regional issues of common concern and bilateral cooperation," he said during his regular briefing in response to a question raised by APP.

The spokesperson said that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. The two sides are all whether strategic cooperative partners.

"We support each other for mutual beneficial cooperation on bilateral terms and seek common development," he said and added, "On the international stage, we jointly defend international equality and justice and firmly safeguard the international order anchored by the international law.

" He noted that the two countries have become the positive energy in the world peace, stability and development.

"China is ready to take this opportunity of the foreign minister's visit to China to enhance the strategic cooperation, deepen practical cooperation and lift relations to a new height." Zhao Lijian said the two countries will make active contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative and the community with a shared future for mankind.

"The two foreign ministers will also exchange views on deepening anti terrorism and security cooperation and assuring the security of the Chinese institutions and projects in Pakistan," he added.

Responding to a question, he said that both the countries are still investigating the Dasu incident and he has no more information to offer at the moment.

