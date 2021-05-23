Pak-China friendship slogans displayed on Zhengzhou Olympic Sport Center

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Pak-China friendship slogans and the logo of 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries were displayed on Sunday at the Zhengzhou Olympic sports Centre, a landmark building in Zhengzhou City of China.

The Embassy of Pakistan in coordination with Henan Foreign Affairs Office organized a thematic light show to mark the 70 years of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties.

The Henan Foreign Affairs Office and members of Pakistani community witnessed the light show.