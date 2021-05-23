Pak-China Friendship Slogans Displayed On Zhengzhou Olympic Sport Center
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Pak-China friendship slogans and the logo of 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries were displayed on Sunday at the Zhengzhou Olympic sports Centre, a landmark building in Zhengzhou City of China.
The Embassy of Pakistan in coordination with Henan Foreign Affairs Office organized a thematic light show to mark the 70 years of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties.
The Henan Foreign Affairs Office and members of Pakistani community witnessed the light show.