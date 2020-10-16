(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The construction of the China-Pakistan Health Corridor and the cooperation between China and Pakistan in the field of health can directly benefit the people's livelihood in Pakistan, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Friday.

"China-Pakistan Health Corridor is a very good concept. Initially, we were devoted to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Later, the economic corridor expanded to the cultural corridor and the tourism corridor. Now we are talking about the China-Pakistan Health Corridor," he said in his article published by China Economic Net (CEN).

Prof Cheng, also a senior fellow of the Charhar Institute, believed that there would be other corridors in the days to come. "This shows that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is constantly enriching and developing." He said the construction of the China-Pakistan Health Corridor and the cooperation between China and Pakistan in the field of health could directly benefit the people's livelihood in Pakistan and added, "This shows that the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is becoming more and more pragmatic." In his impression, China and Pakistan had cooperated in the field of health for many years. As far back as 2006, the health authorities of China and Pakistan signed a cooperation document in the field of health, which stated that the two sides would strengthen cooperation in the fields of clinical training, traditional medicine, public healthcare, prevention of viral diseases, and surveillance of infectious diseases.

This year, the novel coronavirus pneumonia was unprecedentedly spreading worldwide. For joint prevention, control and treatment, the central governments, local governments, medical institutions, enterprises and non-governmental organizations of China and Pakistan had carried out close cooperation, which fully reflected the special friendly relationship between the two countries.

In building the China-Pakistan Health Corridor, he advocated giving full play to two initiatives: one is the initiative of the governments; the other was the initiative of medical institutions.

In addition to the efforts by the two governments, the medical institutions of China and Pakistan should carry out close cooperation.

Recently, he noticed a piece of information from the media that Chinese and Pakistani enterprises would jointly establish a medical laboratory. The incidence rate of cancer in Pakistan was very high, especially in lung cancer and liver cancer. However, due to the current medical and health conditions in Pakistan, patients could not get proper treatment.

As a result, the strategic agreement between China and Pakistan on precision medical laboratory for cancer, was signed in Beijing last month.

According to the agreement, Beijing Anlong Gene Medicine Technology Company and Life Rehealth Technology Pakistan will jointly establish a cancer precision medical laboratory.

Under this framework, Chinese and Pakistani enterprises will jointly carry out cancer medical research, and Chinese enterprises will share medical technology with their Pakistani partners.

He informed that another important content for the China-Pakistan Health Corridor was the development of medical tourism industry. "Medical tourism refers to that tourists choose appropriate tourist destinations according to their own conditions and doctors' advice, and enjoy effective health management, so as to have good health." The global medical tourism industry had revenue of less than $ 10 billion in 2000, and the revenue was increased to $ 700 billion in 2017. In recent years, it has maintained an annual growth rate of 20%, and has become the very fast-growing industry in the world.

He said, "Both China and Pakistan have rich medical tourism resources. If the medical tourism industry is vigorously developed, it will not only enhance people's physical and mental health, but also be conducive to the development of national economy." From November 13 to 15 this year, China will hold an international medical tourism exhibition in Hainan.