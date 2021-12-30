Pak-China hold 140 events to mark seven decades of diplomatic relations: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan and China held about 140 events this year to celebrate and commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations which remained popular from the beginning to the end, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

"This year marked the 70th anniversary. The two sides held a series of events in celebrations and commemoration of this important occasion," he said during his regular briefing held here.

Sharing some features, he said that the celebrations drew great popularity, adding, "The two sides originally planned for more than 120 activities, but in fact held about 140 events, well above the targets. From the beginning of the year to the end of the year, the celebrations have remained popular." Zhao Lijian said that there was exchange of congratulatory messages between the leaders and high profile receptions to celebrate the anniversary.

He said that the two sides also held activities such as signing of deals on becoming friendship provinces and cities, exchanges covering areas including political, diplomatic, sub-national, educational, scientific, cultural and other sectors.

"These have attracted many young people and renewed the friendship in the new era," he added.

About the good results of events, he said the be it virtually or in person, the celebration rose above the pandemic to deepen mutual political trust, strengthen the two peoples friendship and promote practical cooperation in various sectors.

He reiterated that China and Pakistan are all weather strategic partners and iron clad brothers and added, "Our friendship is unbreakable and rock firm." The spokesperson said that looking forward, China is ready to work with Pakistan to deepen political trust, promote high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board.

"Together, we can build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in a near era, taking the partnership to a new height so as to deliver benefits to the people," he added.

In the beginning of this year, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi formally commenced activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China diplomatic relations during a virtual ceremony held simultaneously in Islamabad and Beijing.

A logo was unveiled during the ceremony epitomizing the historic nature of Pakistan-China ties which were established in May 21, 1951.

The two nations planned to organize a series of events, including exchanges of high-level delegations, people to people contact, cultural exhibitions, photographic exhibitions, fashion events, publication of books spread across the entire year to commemorate the historic milestone.

Both nations also announced to twin a number of cities between China and Pakistan besides holding the webinars of trade and investment.