Pak-China Institutional Linkage Important Component Of Bilateral Relations: Ambassador Haque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Pak-China institutional linkage important component of bilateral relations: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque met with Yu Yougen, Deputy Secretary General, China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE) and appreciated the association for promoting the education sector through offering the education exchanges.

"These students' exchanges and institutional linkages are an important component of our bilateral cooperation, helping people to people contact and fostering a better understanding between the people of different countries," he added.

Deputy Secretary General Yougen briefed Ambassador Haque about CEAIE and said that is China's nationwide not-for-profit organization conducting international education exchanges and cooperation.

He also highlighted that it is CEAIE goal to meet China's need of modernization construction, developing exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese educational community and other parts of the world by promoting the advancement of education, culture, science and technology.

