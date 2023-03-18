UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Ready To Advance Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Pak-China ready to advance bilateral cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :China is ready to work with Pakistan to advance friendly cooperation and promote the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and all-round cooperation between the two countries for greater progress, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during his meeting with Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan in Beijing.

Noting that the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan has withstood the test of time and the changing international landscape, Qin said China appreciates Pakistan for its strong support on issues concerning China's core interests.

Asad Majeed Khan said Pakistan regards its relations with China as the most important bilateral relationship and firmly pursues the one-China policy.

Pakistan is willing to further deepen cooperation with China in various fields, strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional affairs and constantly consolidate the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, he added.

They discussed Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the significance of China-Pakistan strategic ties in the evolving regional & international milieu, Spokesperson, Pakistan's MFA tweeted after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan held an interactive session with representatives of leading Chinese think tanks.

The participants offered valuable insights on the enhanced significance of China-Pakistan friendship in the evolving regional and international scenario.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque was present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan China CPEC Beijing Progress

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2023

29 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th March 2023

34 minutes ago
 Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International ..

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

10 hours ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

10 hours ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.