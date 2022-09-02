UrduPoint.com

Pak-China State-to-state Relationship Runs In Hearts Of Two Peoples: Ambassador Haque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Pak-China state-to-state relationship runs in hearts of two peoples: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said on Friday that Pakistan-China was not only a state-to-state relationship but it ran in the hearts of the people of the two countries.

This sentiment is once again clearly evident in case of the recent floods in Pakistan, in the response of which we have seen a continuous outpouring of sympathy and support from the Chinese side - leadership and people, he said while chairing a meeting here at Pakistan Embassy.

Ambassador Haque said, a very touching example of this friendship was young Mingxuan, a little friend of Pakistan, who decided to donate all his money for flood victims in Pakistan.

This gracious gesture is a manifestation of the fact that the spirit of friendship nurtured by the earlier generations has been passed on to our children as well, he added.

Ambassador Haque observed that this was not the first time that such gestures, have been extended, as when Covid-19 pandemic initially broke out in China, Pakistan sent all its Covid-related supplies to China without keeping anything for itself.

Later, when Covid-19 pandemic spread in Pakistan, China was our largest source of supply of medical equipment and later vaccines. Our two countries indeed share weal and woe, he added.

Noting this generous gesture by the Chinese child, Pakistan's Ambassador to China expressed gratitude in his tweet: Young Mingxuan donated all his new year's money to help children affected by floods in Pakistan, a classic example of (Giving all that one has). Indeed a touching and heart warming gesture. Thank you our little friend.

