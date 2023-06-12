Pak, China to strengthen coop in education on animal disease control

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) ::Afifa Shajia Awais, education attaché from the embassy of Pakistan in China, has stressed to strengthen collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese universities in the vocational education on animal disease control.

During her speech on the animal industry and job market demand in Pakistan at China Agricultural University, she said Pakistan mainly exports processed dairy products and fresh meat to middle Eastern countries and wants to introduce processing facilities and cutting-edge technologies from China.

Vocational education on major animal disease control was urgently needed to meet food hygiene inspection, she said. She also expressed her wishes to strengthen education collaboration between top Chinese and Pakistani universities in the sector, China Daily reported.

As coordinator of the China-Pakistan Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation and Extension Center, university professor He Cheng served as host for the event.

Regarding major animal disease control, Awais welcomed CAU scientists to visit Pakistan and contribute to the construction of a disease-free zone in Pakistan.

Moreover, the Pakistani embassy in China would support a China-aided project on major animal disease control in the next two years, she added.

He Cheng will head a delegation to set up a new diagnostic lab for livestock disease control and promote key technology transfers for vaccine and diagnostic kits.

The lecture was attended by 35 people at the university, including Pakistani students, Chinese undergraduate students and teachers.